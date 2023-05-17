Canara HSBC Life Insurance launches “Smart Guaranteed Pension”

Chennai : Canara HSBC Life Insurance has announced the launch of its new pension plan, a guaranteed annuity product – Smart Guaranteed Pension which provides premium paying flexibility and ensures a regular guaranteed income stream that will enable the customer to have a comfy retirement. The plan offers a wide range of benefits and options to customers, providing them with flexibility, security and guaranteed life-long income.

Smart Guaranteed Pension is designed to provide a hassle-free, secure, and stable retirement for customers. The product offers premium payment flexibility at the time of purchase; a customer can choose one basis their financial goals. It offers various annuity options; the customer can also choose the frequency of their annuity payouts.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Mr. Akshay Dhand, Appointed Actuary, Canara HSBC Life Insurance says, “The Smart Guaranteed Pension is a well designed product which aims at providing a financial security to individual who would want to assure their retirement well in advance. Retirement needs to be secured with a regular flow of income or payouts in golden years and the product has been created that enables individuals to lead a peaceful life post retirement and have an assurance of a guaranteed lifelong income.”

This product is an ideal retirement solution for customers who want a secure and stable income stream during their golden years as one of the key highlight of this plan is that it offers guaranteed lifelong income by locking annuity rate.