PVR PICTURES IS NOW “PVR INOX PICTURES.” PVR, INOX COMPLETE MERGER, BECOME INDIA’S LEADING ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY.

Cannes, France: PVR and INOX, India’s largest film exhibition brands, have merged to form PVR INOX Limited, placing it amongst the top listed cinema operators, globally. The newly merged PVR INOX operates a network of 1689 cinema screens in 361 properties across 115 cities in India and Sri Lanka, and holds 43% share of multiplex screens in India. It has the highest admissions per screen and the fifth highest screen count in the world. PVR INOX combines two strong leadership teams and the most premium sites across India and Sri Lanka.

PVR INOX Pictures, formerly PVR Pictures, is the motion picture arm of PVR INOX Limited. PVR INOX Pictures intends to increase investments in content acquisition to streamline high quality content for the Indian market, generate further opportunity for underrepresented storytellers and independent creators, and deliver a robust content slate to the Indian audience. With a wider screen network, it will expand its programming and marketing capabilities and create highly innovative experiences, bringing significant value to its partners as well as to its customers.

“PVR INOX Pictures will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to share your stories with India. With two large forces coming together, the scale of opportunities is unprecedented. PVR INOX Pictures will continue to serve as a partner to the content producers across the globe and expand the quality and depth of content that is made available to Indian consumers. PVR INOX Pictures is better positioned than ever to generate value for international producers, sales agents, the independent film community and studios,“ says Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited.