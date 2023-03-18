By terming Millets as Shree Anna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the “Miracle Food” a new meaning & dimension: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister addressed the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in New Delhi today, where the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was the chief guest during the Inaugural Session.

In his address, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said the International Year of Millets (IYM) – 2023 will provide an opportunity to increase global production, efficient processing and better use of crop rotation and promote millets as a major component of the food basket.

Shri Tomar said that on the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the United Nations has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM). He added that the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is working in mission mode to increase millet production and consumption in collaboration with other Central Ministries, all State Governments and other stakeholders.

Shri Tomar said, Millets provide an alternative food system in times of increasing demand for vegetarian foods as it contributes to a balanced diet as well as a safe environment and described them as the gifts of nature to mankind. He said, Asia and Africa are the major production and consumption centers of millet crops, particularly India, Niger, Sudan and Nigeria are the major producer of millets and it his earnest desire to see that Millets should take pride of place in every eating plate in the globe.

Millets were the first crops to be cultivated in Asia and Africa, later spreading as an important food source for advanced civilizations around the world.

