President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali lauds Indian Prime Minister for organizing the First Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in Delhi

The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali today lauded Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for organizing the First Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference at PUSA, New Delhi and said this Conference will go a long way in addressing the World’s Foremost Challenge of Food Insecurity.

In a Video Message from Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali also today offered 200 Acres of Land in his country for exclusive production of Millets in honour of the United Nations declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM). He said, India in exchange will provide technology and technical support for enhancing the farm production and productivity of this wonder food.

Dr Irfaan Ali said, Millets are not only an affordable and nutritious option, but this group of crops are also resilient to climate change vagaries. He promised all help in production and promotion of Millets in the 17 Caribbean Countries, which will popularize Millets in the Caribbean Community.

Dr Irfaan Ali said, India is the Global Leader both in the production and export of Millets and can play a leading role in global production and popularization of Millets.

In another Video Address the President of Ethiopia Ms Sahle-Work Zewde heartily congratulated Prime Minister Modi for or gazing this Global Conference on Millets and said that it will galvanize the Governments of the World and the Policy makers for promotion and production of Miracle Millets.

Ms Sahle-Work Zewde said that Millets will go a long way not only address the food security challenges of Sub-Saharan country like Ethiopia but also the entire African Continent and the world. She said, the ideas from this Conference will also help shape the Sustainable Development Goals of 2030.