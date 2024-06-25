Bridgestone India Employees participate in Sustainability Campaign  

Bridgestone India organized a three-day campaign engaging employees at its Pune and Indore plants.

Local communities joined Bridgestone employees in a clean-up and sanitation drive.

Employees contributed old clothes for recycling into reusable bags by Swayamsidhha program, reducing plastic use and supporting women empowerment.

Kolkata — Bridgestone India, a fully owned subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, Japan, celebrated a three-day sustainability campaign from 19th June to 21st June to engage employees and local communities across its two manufacturing sites in Pune and Indore.

Placing sustainability at the core of management and business, the Bridgestone 3.0 Journey, guides the Bridgestone Group to realize its vision to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company. Bridgestone India, under this global vision, has actively undertaken strategic measures towards integrating sustainability into its core business operations. The sustainability campaign is a key initiative for the company to deeply engage with all stakeholders, including employees and local communities.

The campaign covered the World Yoga Day where 168 employees participated in yoga sessions held across the two plant locations of Pune and Indore.

“Our sustainability journey continues to be driven by our commitment to deliver social and customer value. Globally, by 2023*, we reduced our CO2 emissions by approximately 50%, ensuring that we stay on track to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We have also initiated efforts to realize Green & Smart factories, making our plants smarter and more sustainable. Bridgestone has recently brought to India, its global proprietary ENLITEN Technology, enabling ultimate customization, which can also provide better rolling resistance when the tyres are being driven, leading to lower C02 emissions. Additionally, we are advancing initiatives for Scope 3, such as reinforcing supplier engagement. The Sustainability Campaign 2024 further underlines our focus to maximize the impact and encourage participation from all our stakeholders.” said Mr. Hiroshi Yoshizane, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

The three-day event included a session on Sustainability awareness by Mr. S.J.R Kutty, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, TATA Motors, who highlighted the need for both OEMs and the entire automotive supply chain to step up their ambition and commitment towards a sustainable future.

Sustainability campaign 2024 encouraged employees to share ideas on how Sustainability can be effectively adapted within their daily lives with the best ideas winning awards at the event.

A cornerstone of Sustainability is waste management, and, in this campaign, employees were encouraged to contribute old clothes for recycling into bags that are produced by women who are beneficiaries under Bridgestone’s flagship CSR project Swayamsidhha- an initiative focused on empowerment of women through skill development. The local communities joined Bridgestone’s employees in a clean-up and sanitation drive around the two manufacturing sites.

Bridgestone’s Pune manufacturing facility with a production of more than 4 million tyres per year has been verified as carbon neutral unit for the year 2022. Over the years, the site has reduced its total carbon footprint by 94% through several measures. These include for instance a 5 MW of power generating solar capacity and a carbon neutral biomass-based boiler plant which uses carbon neutral biomass briquettes made from agricultural waste.

Bridgestone India has planted more than 3,500 saplings at its Indore and Pune plant locations, each of which are also home to Butterfly Gardens housing 170 butterfly and 105 bird species.