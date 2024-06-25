NSG executes Anti-Hijack Exercise at BLR Airport

Bengaluru – The National Security Guard (NSG) successfully conducted a real time and exhaustive anti-hijack drill at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) as part of its strategic efforts to enhance security and emergency response protocol. Commencing at 8 PM and concluding in the midnight on Monday, June 24th, the exercise exemplified the NSG’s dedication to utilising state-of-the-art technologies such as real-time communication systems, advanced surveillance equipment, and sophisticated anti-terrorism measures.

The exercise included a variety of scenarios designed to assess and improve the airport’s tactical readiness to handle critical situations, with a primary focus on ensuring the safety and security of passengers and staff.

The simulated scenario involved a hijacked aircraft that landed at BLR Airport, prompting immediate activation of the Aerodrome Emergency Management Committee (AEMC). The drill was organised under the aegis of key stakeholders including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Govt of India, CISF, ground handling agencies, city hospitals, Indian Air Force (IAF), Police, Traffic Police, Air Traffic Services Control (ATC), Fire and Emergency Services, local communities, civil society organizations, aviation institutions, and District Administration authorities.

Trained negotiators engaged with the hijackers upon the aircraft’s arrival, aiming for a peaceful resolution of the situation. In the event that negotiations failed, actions were simulated for the National Security Guard (NSG) to intervene, ensuring swift and effective containment of the threat, with minimum to nil collateral damage and keeping passenger safety paramount.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), highlighted the exercise’s significance, stating, “Conducting this real-time simulated anti-hijack drill is a pivotal step in fortifying security preparedness at BLR Airport. It enables us to rigorously test our response protocols, enhance inter-departmental coordination, and ensure preparedness for real-life scenarios. I extend heartfelt appreciation to all internal and external stakeholders whose collaboration made this exercise possible. Their collective efforts validate our capabilities, enhance operational resilience, and emphasize our commitment to continuous improvement and crisis readiness. Such proactive initiatives are fundamental to upholding the highest standards of safety and security for our passengers and staff.”

Following the exercise, BLR Airport will conduct a thorough debriefing and evaluation to capture key insights, recommendations, and areas for enhancement. These insights will inform ongoing efforts to refine emergency response protocols, communication frameworks, and stakeholder collaboration, reinforcing the airport’s commitment to safety and preparedness.

The exercise aligns with BLR Airport’s ongoing commitment to continually enhance its security measures and emergency response capabilities, in adherence to International Civil Aviation Organisation and DGCA regulations. It aims to provide a secure environment that prioritizes the safety and well-being of all airport users, in any eventuality or circumstance.