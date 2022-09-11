New Delhi: Brahmastra Box Office Collection-Day-2-Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor-Brahmastra Crossed 100 Crores In 2 Days. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has had a successful stint at the box office on its opening day. Despite the boycott calls for the film that did rounds before its theatrical release on Friday, September 9, is doing great at the box office as soon as it is released. The entire team had high expectations from this film, which fell victim to the boycott trend. In such a situation, looking at the collection of the film, it can be said that the film is living up to everyone’s expectations. The initial figures of the second business of this film, which earned a lot on its opening day, have been revealed. Let us know on the second day this film of Ayan Mukerji managed to collect how much money in its bag.

According to the initial figures revealed, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has collected more than the opening day on the second day of its release i.e., on Saturday. While the opening day collection of Ayan Mukerji’s film stood at Rs 36 crore (net) at the domestic box office, the film saw a significant increase in its collection on the second day.