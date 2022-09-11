ED seizes cash worth over Rs 17 crore during raids on gaming app operators in Kolkata

Enforcement Directorate has recovered more than 17 crore rupees in cash from the premises of Aamir Khan, proprietor of E-Nuggets, a mobile gaming app in Garden Reach area of Kolkata. The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The huge cash pile seized is expected to go up as the ED team is still counting the wads of notes Aamir had hoarded. Stacks of currency notes wrapped in plastic bags were recovered under Aamir Khan’s bed at Shahi Astabal on Garden Reach Road yesterday.

The ED accused Aamir Khan of stealing money from people’s wallets and erasing all their records from the mobile gaming application E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public.

The central agency officials said bundles of currency notes in the denominations of 2,000 and 500 rupees were recovered from the second floor of the house owned by Aamir’s father Nesar Ahmad Khan.

The ED said initially, the app gaming users were rewarded with the commission and to build some trust balance from the wallet was allowed to be withdrawn without any hassle.

But when users would start investing bigger amounts, the withdrawals were stopped all of a sudden under the pretexts like system upgradation. Thereafter, all their data was removed from the app server.