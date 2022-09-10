CM Jai Ram Thakur presides over Pragtisheel Himachal : Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh programme at Haroli AC of Una district

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated 8 developmental projects of Jal Shakti Vibhag worth about Rs. 20 crore for Haroli assembly constituency of Una district today. He inaugurated Rs. 4.50 crore functional tap water connection scheme to left out households in Haroli, Rs. 4.65 crore multi village piped water supply scheme in Ispur Zone, Rs. 4.40 crore multi village piped water supply schemes in Barthri Zone, Rs. 2.10 crore multi villages piped water supply schemes in Dharampur, Rs. 2.07 WSS to village Palakwah, Rs. 69 lakh tubewell No. 30 at khad, Rs. 75 lakh lift irrigation scheme at Panjuana and Rs. 68 lakh water quality and monitoring training centre at Palkwah in tehsil Haroli.

While addressing a mammoth public meeting at Kangra ground at Haroli, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Government of India for in-principal approval of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to the State. He said that this Park would be spread over an area of 1,405 acres at Pollian in Haroli and would prove a game changer for the people of the area. With an expected investment of around Rs. 50,000 crore, this project would provide direct employment to about 30,000 persons. He said that 90 percent of the project cost with the maximum limit of Rs. 1000 crore would be provided by the Government of India. He said that it was strange that some leaders of this constituency opposed this mega project as they feared that this would harm their political prospects.

Jai Ram Thakur said that it was indeed a matter of honour for our people as the State was celebrating 75 years of its existence. He said that the State Government was celebrating this event in a befitting manner by organizing 75 events throughout the State. Main objective of organizing these events was to showcase the developmental journey of the State during these 75 years, urging the people to actively participate in these events and be part of this glorious 75 years journey of the State.

Chief Minister said that the contribution of the present State Government to bring investment in the State was far more as compared to the investment attracted during the tenure of the former Industries Minister of the State. He said that it was for the first time that a mega Global Investors Meet was organized in Dharamshala in November, 2019 in which 703 MoUs with an investment of Rs. 96,721 crore were signed. He said that ground breaking of 240 projects amounting to Rs. 13,656 crore was held at Shimla and second such ground breaking ceremony was performed by the Prime Minister at Mandi on 27th December, 2021 on the occasion of completion of four years tenure of the state government in which 287 projects worth Rs. 28,197 crore were grounded. He said that all this was possible due to the investor friendly policies framed by the State Government to facilitate the investors.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the people of the State had made up their mind to once again bring BJP in power so that the pace of development goes uninterrupted. He said that in a desperate bid to come in power, the opposition leaders were making tall promises to woo the voters of the State. He said that people of the country have out rightly rejected the Congress and now it was the turn of Himachal Pradesh.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government has given special emphasis on women empowerment and their upliftment and provided 50 percent concession on fare in HRTC buses from the month of July this year and several other schemes such as Grihini Suvidha Yojana, Shagun Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana for their socio-economic upliftment. He said that to provide relief to the common man, the State Government was also providing free power upto 125 units per month to every household and free water in rural areas of the State. He said that this was not going well with the Congress leaders and they were accusing the State Government for making the people of the State habitual of freebies. He wondered that now the same leaders were claiming that they would provide 300 units free power once voted to power.

Chief Minister was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at Haroli. Various political and social organizations honoured the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Chief Minister also launched an online module of Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana and a Coffee Table Book ‘Golden Era of Investment in Himachal Pradesh’, an initiative of Department of Industries.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister India has become the world’s 5th largest economy. He said that once called a ‘Golden Bird’, India lost its old glory due to lack of strong leadership. He said that with Narendra Modi at the helm of the affairs, India would soon regain its lost glory. He said that Rs. 200 crore IIIT was opened in Una district and National Career Centre worth Rs. 50 crore was also opened in the district. He said that PGI Satellite Centre was also being opened at Una worth Rs. 450 crore. He said that BJP provided a special industrial package for the State, which was discontinued by the Congress Government at the Centre. He said that the Bulk Drug Pharma Park was the biggest gift of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the State, which he considers his second home. He urged the people to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister so that the double engine government keeps on going for many years to come.

Union Minister said that as many as 5 crore people of the country were provided free treatment under Ayushman Bharat started by Narendra Modi and 3.5 lakh people were provided free treatment under HIMCARE Scheme started by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He said that Ujjwala Yojana of the Centre and Grihini Suvidha Yojana of the State have provided free gas connections to crores of families of the country and State.

Industries and Transport Minister Bikram Singh said that the State during the last about five years has made fast strides in all spheres of development and credit of this goes to the farsighted and dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He said that Bulk Drug Park for Himachal Pradesh was possible due to forceful persuasion of the Chief Minister before the Central leadership. He said that this would completely change the socio-economic complexion of the whole district. He also accused the local MLA and leader of opposition of claiming that the Bulk Drug Park his vision.

Vice Chairman SIDC Prof. Ram Kumar while welcoming the Chief Minister and Union Minister thanked the Chief Minister for in-principle approval to Bulk Drug Park in Haroli constituency. He said that this Park was the biggest gift for the people of Haroli as it would provide employment to thousands of youths of the area. He said that several forces opposed this park and even went to Court claiming that this would prove a threat for hundreds of bears, home to the Pollian area, the site of this proposed Park. He said that people of Haroli area would give befitting reply to these forces in the times to come.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar, Chairman 6th State Finance Commission Satpal Satti, District BJP President Manohar Lal, MLA Balbir Chaudhary, Chairperson Zila Parishad Neelam, Deputy Commissioner Una Raghav Sharma, Superintendent of Police Archit Sen were present on the occasion among others.