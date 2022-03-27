Blooming Tulips welcome visitors at Krishan Chander Park Poonch

POONCH : Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet today visited Krishan Chander Park where 14700 blooming Tulips of different varieties are welcoming visitors and locals.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Rohit Baskotra; Ex MLC, Jahangir Mir; Councillor, ward 4, Imtiyaz Salaria and other dignitaries also accompanied the Deputy Commissioner.

Among others, Assistant Floriculture Dr. Sanjeev Kumar and other staff of the department were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the people and tourists to visit the Park and enjoy the beauty of Tulips which have added to the beauty of the Park.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the Nursery of the garden where plant propagation is going on.

He appreciated the working of the Department of Floriculture Parks & Gardens for maintaining the Parks and promoting Commercial Floriculture in the district. He also urged the farmers of the district to opt for diversification in Floriculture, Agriculture, Horticulture so that the income of the farmers can be increased many times.