Blood donation camp organized at IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar in association with NSS Odisha organized Blood donation camp in collaboration with Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and NGO Sahaya at its Community Centre located in its Campus. Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar graced the camp and expressed appreciation for the participation of students, faculty, and staff at IIT Bhubaneswar in the Blood Donation Camp.

The drive saw close to a total of 92 people which included students, faculty and staff members coming together to donate blood for the noble cause. Volunteers helped and gave moral support to those donating blood. The samples were carefully sealed and transported to the Blood bank of Capital hospital, Bhubaneswar. This camp helped students in getting awareness about their social responsibilities and showed enthusiastic participation for the same amidst all Covid protocols.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar expressed gratitude for the initiative taken by the NSS and EAA Coordinators and students and speaking on the occasion he said “we strongly encouraging our fraternity towards developing sensitivities towards social causes such as the blood donation drives. During the pandemic, when the regular procurement of blood and blood donation in general has taken a hit, and also the opportunities to hold such events were drastically impacted. Despite the pandemic already 70% of our students have been brought to the campus and in the coming three days it is going to be 85%. It is commendable that our NSS unit has come forward to organise the blood donation camp like normal times. A drop of blood donated is a life saved, and this has mentioned and guided our faculty, staff and students into an impressive turnout for the benevolent cause. At, IIT Bhubaneswar, we are always committed to the welfare of the society and nation at large”.

The programme was coordinated by the NSS coordinator, Dr. Sasidhar Kondaraju, and EAA coordinators Dr. Srikant Gollapudi and Dr. Bankim Chandra Mandal, faculty members of IIT Bhubaneswar. Also present on the occasion were Dr. Ashima Sarkhel, Medical Officer and Shri Swapnil More, VP, Student Gymkhana along with other faculty, staff and students. The medical unit of the Institute was monitoring and supporting the blood donation drive.

