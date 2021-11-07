NTPC Raising Day celebrated at Darlipali

Darlipali: NTPC Raising Day was celebrated at NTPC Darlipali on 7th November 2021.

Marking the occasion, Shri A K Samaiyar, Chief General Manager (NTPC Darlipali) and Smt Manisha Samaiyar, President (Abhilasha Ladies Club) lead the walkathon along with Shri Shivam Srivastava, HOP (NTPC Dulanga), GMs, HODs, Senior officials of NTPC Darlipali, CISF and Members of Abhilasha Ladies Club. Following the walkathon, Tree plantation ceremony was also organized.

Shri A K Samaiyar, CGM (NTPC Darlipali) hoisted NTPC Flag at NTPC Darlipali station. Addressing the gathering, Shri Samaiyar highlighted the glorious history of NTPC and its role & contribution in the development of the country. NTPC stations all across the country ensured uninterrupted supply of power even in the toughest of times, he added.

CGM (NTPC Darlipali) also emphasized upon the performance & progress of Darlipali station and encouraged the employees to continue with the same dedication and zeal.

The Chief guest along with senior officials of NTPC Darlipali joined together to cut a cake on the occasion to mark the 47th NTPC Raising Day.

All GMs, HODs and senior officials of NTPC Darlipali were present on the occasion while adhering to the covid guidelines. The programme was also telecasted via virtual mode in adherence with the covid protocols.

CGM (Darlipali) along with senior officials and employees of NTPC Darlipali witnessed the address by CMD (NTPC) through virtual mode.

Related