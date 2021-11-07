NTPC needs to keep growing as the demand for energy in India also increasing at a rapid pace: Power Minister RK Singh

New Delhi : “NTPC is a special company; it is the largest provider of energy to our country, the most important input for growth”, said Shri R K Singh, Union Minister for Power, New & Renewable Energy, here today. Shri Singh was speaking on the occasion of NTPC’s Raising Day. In his address, Singh outlined the Company’s achievements, expertise, future goals and also discussed NTPC’s role in leading India’s energy transition. Shri Singh also appreciated NTPC for passing on approximately 4500 crore to states in the last financial year by optimising energy charges.

Singh stated that NTPC needs to enhance itself from being a national company to being an international behemoth and should dream of becoming the biggest multi-national in the field of energy. In his address, he further stressed that NTPC needs to keep growing and add capacity as the country needs to keep pace with the ever growing demand for energy. He also underlined NTPC’s impressive record of producing almost a billion units every day.

Shri R K Singh presented the Swarn Shakti Awards to NTPC plants in the areas of Productivity, Safety, Protection and Improvement of Environment, Rajbhasha, Best Health Facilities, CSR & Community Development and Project Management Awards. He also inaugurated the Shram Kaushal portal.

The Raising Day celebrations commenced with Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Ltd hoisting the flag at the Engineering Office Complex (EOC), Noida. The ceremony was attended by NTPC officials from locations across the country via online platforms.

Shri Ashish Upadhyaya, Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Power, Vivek Dewangan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India along with , Anil Kumar Gautam, Director (Finance), Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), Shri Ramesh Babu V, Director (Operations), Chandan Kumar Mondol, Director (Commercial), Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects) and senior officials of NTPC were also present on the occasion.