Birthplace of Sita Gears Up: Janakpur in Nepal Plans Extravagant Events for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Consecration

Kathmandu, [Current Date]: As the auspicious day of January 22 approaches, marking the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, India, the city of Janakpur in Nepal, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram’s wife Sita, is preparing to immerse itself in a tapestry of cultural and religious events to join the celebrations.

Named after Sita’s alternative appellation, Janaki, Janakpur is located 220 kilometers southeast of Kathmandu and approximately 500 kilometers east of Ayodhya. The city holds immense historical and cultural significance as the birthplace of Sita, the daughter of King Janak of Janakpur, who was wedded to Lord Shri Ram.

Expressing elation and pride, Nepal’s former deputy prime minister, Bimalendra Nidhi, shared sentiments of joy within the community. “Our daughter, Mata Janaki, was married to Lord Shri Ram. We are very elated and proud that the consecration of Ramlala will take place at Ayodhya. People of Janakpur were very happy when the Supreme Court of India had declared its final verdict in the Ayodhya matter,” stated Nidhi on Saturday.

In anticipation of the grand event, Janakpur is gearing up for a series of cultural and religious festivities to commemorate this historic occasion. The enthusiasm and participation of the city reflect not only its reverence for the divine union of Lord Ram and Sita but also its connection to the broader cultural and religious heritage shared between Nepal and India. As the countdown to the consecration ceremony continues, Janakpur stands poised to contribute its vibrant spirit to the collective jubilation surrounding this momentous event.