Shivam Dube Highlights IPL’s Crucial Role in Team India’s T20 World Cup Preparations

Indore,13 January: Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube emphasized the significance of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) in shaping the national team’s readiness for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in June in the West Indies and the USA.

Having played only four T20 Internationals since the last ODI World Cup, Team India is gearing up for the global T20 showdown with just two more fixtures against Afghanistan before the prestigious event in June.

In a media interaction before the second T20I against Afghanistan, Dube expressed, “It (IPL) would be equally important for all of us, as there are only two T20Is remaining. IPL is a big platform, and if you fare well in it, you get the chance to make it to the (national) team.”

Dube’s statement underscores the critical role the IPL plays as a testing ground for players to showcase their skills and potentially secure a spot in the national team. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, the IPL becomes a vital platform for players to fine-tune their form and stake their claim for inclusion in the Indian squad, making the upcoming edition of the league even more pivotal for individual aspirations and the overall preparation of Team India.