Akhilesh Yadav Thanks Ram Mandir Trust, Confirms Visit Post January 22 Ceremony

Lucknow, 13 January: Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, extended his appreciation to the Ram Mandir trust for extending an invitation to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony scheduled for January 22. In a reversal from his earlier claim of not receiving an invitation, Yadav now confirms his intention to visit the temple with his family following the momentous event.

The SP chief had raised eyebrows on Friday by asserting that he had not received any invitation for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, demanding proof if it was indeed sent by post. However, in a letter addressed to Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, Yadav expressed his gratitude for the invitation, which he received on Saturday morning.

The development signifies a change in stance from the Samajwadi Party leader, and the acknowledgment of the invitation indicates his willingness to participate in the historic ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. As the date of the temple’s consecration approaches, Akhilesh Yadav’s decision to attend the event with his family adds a notable political dimension to the unfolding narrative around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.