Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Sparks Speculation of Joining Shiv Sena

MUMBAI: In a surprising turn of events, former Congress leader and ex-Union minister Milind Deora announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party on Sunday. The move has sparked widespread speculation within political circles that Deora is poised to join the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde.

Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their… — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 14, 2024

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Milind Deora shared the news with the public, stating, “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues, and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years.”

Deora’s departure from the Congress party has raised eyebrows and fueled conjecture about his potential association with the Shiv Sena, a regional political force in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde, the leader of Shiv Sena, is believed to be at the forefront of the efforts to welcome Deora into the party fold.

Milind Deora, a former Member of Parliament from South Mumbai, has been a prominent face within the Congress party, having served as a Union Minister in the past. His decision to sever ties with the Congress after more than five decades has left political observers speculating about the underlying motivations and the potential impact on the political landscape.

The Shiv Sena, a key player in Maharashtra politics, has undergone significant shifts in recent years, including an alliance with unlikely partners to form a government in the state. Milind Deora’s possible entry into the Shiv Sena could bring about further realignments in the state’s political dynamics.

As the political drama unfolds, all eyes are on Milind Deora and the Shiv Sena camp for official announcements and further details regarding this unexpected political move.