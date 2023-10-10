Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra assumes charge as Executive Director of Punjab National Bank

New Delhi : Shri Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra assumes charge as the Executive Director on the Board of Punjab National Bank in terms of Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, notification eF.No. 4/1(iii)/2023-BO.I with effect from October 09, 2023 for a period of three years or up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation.

Shri Mahapatra started his banking journey in Punjab National Bank as Management Trainee in the year 1989 and has served the bank for last 34 years in various capacities across the country. A banking veteran, he brings to the table a wealth of knowledge across multiple domains of Branch Banking, Credit & MSME, Risk Management, Business Process, Forex and Trade Finance, Compliance, among others.

A post graduate in Political Science from Utkal University, he is also a Certified Associate Member of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). He also did a leadership development programme for senior management of PSB from IIM Bangalore.