Central University of Odisha Hosts Transformative Training Program on Kuwi and Desia Languages for Primary School Teachers

In a bid to empower primary school teachers and enhance the educational experience of Kuwi and Desia-speaking students in Koraput district, the Central University of Odisha, Sunabeda, in collaboration with the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), NCERT Bhubaneswar, inaugurated a three-day training program on the fundamentals of Kuwi and Desia languages. The event, held at the Central University of Odisha campus, commenced today on October 9, 2023.

The training program aims to equip 60 primary school teachers with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively teach Kuwi and Desia languages, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 goals, which emphasize the importance of native languages in elementary education.

Professor Chakradhar Tripathi, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, extended his best wishes and emphasized the significance of preserving native languages, as outlined in NEP 2020, in his message to the participants.

The program saw distinguished guests, including Professor P.C. Agarwal, Principal of RIE, NCERT Bhubaneswar, and Professor N.C. Panda, Dean of the School of Languages and Registrar I/c of the Central University of Odisha, Koraput, and ten External Resource Persons (ERPs) are in attendance.

Professor P.C. Agarwal addressed the changing perspectives of education and the role of youth in shaping society, emphasizing the significance of education for sustainable national development. He noted that culture and language go hand in hand, and educating students in their mother tongue can elevate educational standards while preserving and promoting rich cultural heritage. Professor Agarwal also commended the efforts of key contributors, including Hon’ble Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director of NCERT, Professor B.K. Panda and Dr. Mahendra Kumar Mishra, among others, in developing the Kuwi and Desia Primer.

Professor N.C. Panda stressed the importance of native languages as a vital source of information for children and highlighted the transformative potential of NEP 2020 in education. He also highlighted the implementation of the Indian knowledge system in education through the native language.

Dr. Rashmirekha Sethi, Associate Professor at RIE, NCERT Bhubaneswar, delivered the welcome address and provided an overview of the training program’s objectives and purpose.

Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology and University Coordinator of the Program, expressed his gratitude in a formal vote of thanks, highlighting the significance of culture, traditions, and customs in the context of NEP and NEP 2020.

The event was attended by faculty members of the Central University of Odisha and primary school teachers from various blocks in Koraput. Notable attendees included Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer; Shri Pradeep Kamanu, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Koraput; Mrs. Milani Mittra, Principal of Navoday Vidyalaya Samiti, Koraput; Dr. Purna Chandra Tanti from Government College Koraput and Mr. Tarun Kumar, teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Koraput.

This training program represents a crucial step in promoting linguistic diversity and enriching the educational experience for Kuwi and Desia-speaking students in the region.