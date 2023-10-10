IndiGo’s newest connection: Diu’s coastal paradise linked directly to Ahmedabad and Surat

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, is pleased to announce Diu as its latest addition to the 6E network w.e.f October 29, 2023. The new destination, Diu will connect directly to Ahmedabad and Surat making it the 83rd domestic and 115th overall destination in the 6E network. These new connections will significantly strengthen interstate connectivity and promote regional accessibility, all in alignment with the regional connectivity scheme. Moreover, this expanded connectivity to and from the island will provide more flight options for customers.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are delighted to introduce these new routes from the coastal town, Diu, furthering our commitment to enhancing regional accessibility. These new connections will serve as a gateway for tourists seeking the charm of serene beaches with amazing sunset views. As we venture into new skies, connecting people with their favored destinations, we remain dedicated to delivering on our promise of providing affordable, punctual, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive network.”

Diu is renowned for its sun-kissed beaches, expansive sandy shores, a wealth of historical treasures, a diverse array of seafood delicacies, and a delightful climate, making it a true tropical gem. This charming island seamlessly blends the vibrant cultures of India and Portugal, evident in its cuisine, architectural wonders, and lively festivals, enhancing its overall allure. Diu’s irresistible charm beckons travelers of all ages and backgrounds throughout the year, promising each visitor an unforgettable experience. Notable landmarks include the splendid Sé Matriz Cathedral and an idyllic natural beauty that encompasses attractions like the Naida Caves, Diu Fort, Nagoa Beach, Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple, Ghoghla Beach, Zampa Gateway, INS Khukri Memorial, Sunset Point, St. Paul Church, Seashell Museum, Dinosaur Park, and more.

