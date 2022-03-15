Bharti Realty rolls out Smart Parking Solution at Worldmark Aerocity

New Delhi: Bharti Enterprises’ vibrant real estate arm Bharti Realty has upgraded the parking system of its world class office and retail hub – Worldmark, Aerocity, New Delhi. Bharti Realty has upgraded its parking system to a Smart Parking solution wherein; the entire ingress & egress to the buildings are contactless and has majorly shifted to cashless mode of payment transactions.

Key highlights of the integration are automated parking fee deduction from vehicle FASTag based on time and vehicle detection for customers and employees through FASTag as well as Automated Number Plate Reader ( ANPR).

Worldmark, being a mixed-use property, it has inflow of cars of employees as well as shopping/ casual visitors for business as well as leisure. This upgradation and implementation is the first of its kind automated implementation involving multiple different technologies across hardware and software being integrated seamlessly.

Mr. SK Sayal, MD & CEO at Bharti Realty Limited shared, “At Bharti Realty, we have always believed in recognizing the positive impact that design can have towards purposeful development keeping in the center the environment and people. We have been proactively adopting new technologies to enhance the overall experience for the visitors. The new Smart Parking System at Worldmark, New Delhi is a first-of-its-kind automated implementation involving multiple different technologies across hardware and software being integrated seamlessly. Digital is the platform now driving real estate and we believe in providing the best experience to our customers at all our properties.”

The new smart parking solution will allot fixed number parking spots to companies operating out of the property along with ample space to visitors. There is a next-gen digital Valet parking service also available at the property.