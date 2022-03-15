ICICI Bank launches co-branded credit cards with Emirates Skywards

Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced its partnership with Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, to launch a range of co-branded credit cards. Named, ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’, the bouquet of cards enable customers to earn reward points– called Skywards Miles– on travel, lifestyle and everyday spends. These cards, which offer best-in-class rewards and benefits, are a perfect fit for affluent customers who regularly travel abroad.

The Bank is the first Indian bank to partner with Emirates Skywards, to offer the exclusive range of credit cards in the country.

The co-branded credit cards, powered with Visa as the network partner, are available in three variants: ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card’, ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card’, and ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card’. The cards award up to 2.5 Skywards Miles per Rs.100 spend and depending on the card variant host of benefits including bonus Skywards Miles, complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver status, dining offers through ICICI Bank Culinary Treats Programme as well as entertainment offers through BookMyShow are offered to the customers. The customers can spend Skywards Miles on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines*, flight upgrades, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and much more.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “We, at ICICI Bank, constantly strive to offer innovative propositions that address the growing and changing needs of customers. We are delighted to be the first Indian bank to partner with Emirates Skywards to co-create the ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ and offer world-class propositions to our affluent customers. Typically, credit cards offer similar benefits across all categories and do not cater to a specific customer type or need. This new range of credit cards is part of the select ones, which enable customers to earn in the form of the coveted Skywards Miles across all relevant spends. We believe that these cards will elevate the rewards experience of avid travellers, giving them access to unmatched luxury and comfort.”

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards said, “We’re very excited to be announcing our new partnership with ICICI Bank in India, offering members more ways to earn Skywards Miles on travel and lifestyle purchases. The ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ offers our Indian customers a fantastic opportunity to rack up Miles for future flight rewards, flight upgrades and many more privileges. India is home to our fifth largest membership base, and we look forward to continue offering our more than 2 million members unique opportunities to earn and redeem Miles on unmatched rewards.”

Exclusive benefits** of the ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’:

· Get up to 10,000 Skywards Miles on joining and renewal

· Earn up to 2.5 Skywards Miles per Rs. 100 spent on the card

· Complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver status

· Complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounge and spas

· Waiver of fuel surcharge on fuel transactions

· Exclusive dining offers through ICICI Bank Culinary Treats Programme

· Exclusive discounts on movie ticket bookings on BookMyShow