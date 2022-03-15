AirAsia India introduces International Connecting Baggage (ICB)

Empowers guests flying internationally on other airlines to connect on AirAsia India for their domestic journeys with special baggage fares

Mumbai – AirAsia India announced the launch of special discounted International Connecting Baggage (ICB) fares. The ICB fares empower guests connecting from or to AirAsia India domestic flights to international flights on other airlines to save on the standard excess baggage charges on their domestic flight. Guests can pre-book ICB fares and choose from three excess baggage slab options in addition to the standard 15 kgs free check-in baggage allowance. The excess baggage slabs have been configured in line with the predominant international baggage allowances of major international carriers, i.e. 8kg at ₹1600; 15kg at ₹3000 and 30kg at ₹6000.

ICB fares can be pre-booked upto 2 hours prior to the AirAsia domestic flight departure while booking or checking-in, or using manage my booking on airasia.co.in. Guests will be asked to show their boarding pass of their international flight within 24 hours of their domestic AirAsia India flight at the check-in counter.

Speaking about the new service, Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, AirAsia India said, “We have launched special international connecting baggage fares as a new ancillary service offering considering the resurgent demand for international travel, especially from students and corporate travellers. This should help bridge the typical difference in baggage allowances between domestic and international travel. With over 100 connecting routes across India, we hope this will facilitate a more seamless journey for guests who prefer AirAsia for their travel within India but may be boarding other airlines for their international travel.”

AirAsia India was also the first to launch FlyPorter services, giving guests the luxury of doorstep baggage pick up as well as the option to continue their journey to their final destination within the city on arrival with the freedom to travel without baggage. The FlyPorter service can also now be booked directly on the AirAsia website and mobile apps including while checking-in.