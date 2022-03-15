Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited partners with Battery Smart to enable a robust EV Infrastructure

New Delhi: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, one of India’s leading power distribution utility serving a populace of 7 million in North Delhi announced partnership with Battery Smart, India’s largest and fastest-growing battery-swapping network for electric vehicles (EVs) to set up Swap Stations for 2 and 3 wheelers at various locations across North Delhi in 2022.

With EV adoption picking up pace in India, this collaboration marks an essential step in both companies’ commitment towards spearheading the country’s transition to electric mobility by providing more access to conveniently located swap points. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited’s large power capacity and extensive infrastructure will allow Battery Smart to establish more high-capacity Swap Stations at key locations to cater to the growing electric 2 and 3-wheeler market. The first swap station is live and operational at Azadpur, one of the busiest marketplaces in the capital.



Commenting on the partnership, Dwijadas Basak, Chief- Commercial, Consumer Experience& Social Impact Group, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, said “Our partnership with Battery Smart strengthens our resolve to enable India’s EV revolution. This partnership reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and pollution-free Delhi by making swapping stations accessible to customers at the same scale and convenience as refuelling. We look forward to working together to achieve our collective goal of moving towards clean mobility.”

Speaking on the occasion, Battery Smart’s Co-Founder, Siddharth Sikka, said, “We are extremely excited to work with Tata Power Delhi Distribution to continue accelerating EV adoption in India. This is a significant milestone for us as we have been growing at 10X since last July, and this association will provide us access to existing infrastructure and power requirements to scale our business further.”

By creating a vast network of Swap Points across Delhi, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and Battery Smart are supporting the capital’s ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign via affordable, low-cost electric 2 and 3-wheelers that can swap batteries within minutes, to get limitless range for its drivers and support the growing eco-friendly economy.