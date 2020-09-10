Berger Paints ropes in Akshay Kumar as Brand Ambassador

New Delhi: Berger Paints India Limited, the second largest paint company in India, announced its association with Akshay Kumar for their Waterproofing range of products under HomeShield Brand.

Berger Paints Homeshield offers scientific assessment of the waterproofing problems. The problem and the condition is detected scientifically through Concrete Moisture meter which is absolutely innovative and different from the conventional process of doing waterproofing. The waterproofing range offers array of products which are offered post evaluating the level of dampness and the condition. The brand’s decision to rope in Akshay Kumar was absolutely apt as the actor himself believes in technology and innovation in real life as well which perfectly infuses the right communication to its target audience.

Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO of Berger Paints remarked, “We are very excited about the association with Akshay who is today one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. With a career spanning decades built on the edifice of his passion for hard work, devotion to quality and zeal to innovate with challenging roles, he is a perfect fit for Berger HomeShield which also embodies the values of trust, dependability, durability and high product performance in the segment of waterproofing. It is one of the fastest growing segments for us and the association with Akshay would help create better brand visibility and recall, helping catapult the brand as the preferred consumer choice”.

“Speaking on the occasion Akshay Said, “Berger Paints always keeps innovation at the heart of its strategy. When Berger approached me for this association, I felt that there was a lot in common in terms of our conviction and value systems. Both of us believe strongly in the power of innovation and the need to adapt to changing needs and thus, we are a perfect match. Damp walls and leaking ceilings are harsh realities in Indian homes with limited analytical solutions present in the market. Berger HomeShield with its Concrete Moisture Meter carries out a scientific assessment of the problem and then prescribes a suitable solution based on well researched parameters, which stands out amongst the current alternatives available to the home owners.”

Berger HomeShield offers a complete range of construction chemicals and waterproofing solutions.

