United Airlines Announces New Nonstop Services From India to the United States

Bangalore: United Airlines has announced plans to expand its global route network with two new, nonstop services between India and the United States. Starting in December 2020, United will fly daily between New Delhi and Chicago and starting in Spring 2021, daily between Bengaluru and San Francisco, the first-ever nonstop service between Bengaluru and the U.S. Together with the airline’s existing services from New Delhi and Mumbai to New York/Newark and New Delhi to San Francisco, United will offer more nonstop services from India than any other U.S carrier.

“These new nonstop services will strengthen our international route network and provide our customers from India with even greater travel choice and the possibility to connect via our hubs to destinations across the Americas,” said Marcel Fuchs, United’s Managing Director International Sales. “By introducing the first-ever nonstop service between the two international technology hubs, Bengaluru and San Francisco, we are proud to open up new opportunities for both business and leisure travellers.”

The new routes are subject to government approval and tickets will be available for purchase on united.com and the United app in the coming weeks.

United in India

United has served India since 2005. In addition to the new nonstop services from Bengaluru to San Francisco and New Delhi to Chicago, United offers its customers from India year-round nonstop flights from New Delhi and Mumbai to New York/Newark and New Delhi to San Francisco. Flights are conveniently timed to connect at United’s U.S. hubs with an extensive network of services to destinations throughout the Americas.

The United Travel Experience

United’s new services from New Delhi to Chicago and Bengaluru to San Francisco will be operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The revolutionary design of the Dreamliner offers customers many features for increased comfort such as large windows, spacious overhead storage and modern LED lighting to simulate a full day, helping passengers adjust their internal clock on the trans-Atlantic flight. In addition, a lower cabin altitude, cleaner air and smoother ride help customers feel rested on arrival.

United Polaris® business class is a premium travel experience that prioritises relaxation and comfort, featuring restaurant-quality inflight dining, premium amenity kits and full flat-bed seats.

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer’s journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlusSM programme. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind, including:

Requiring all travellers – including crew members – to wear face coverings.

Using HEPA filters – in the air and during the entire boarding and deplaning process – to circulate air and remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles.

Using electrostatic spraying before departure for enhanced cabin sanitation.

Using ultraviolet lighting technology on pilot flight decks to further disinfect the aircraft interior.

During check-in, requiring customers to acknowledge they do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Offering customers a touchless baggage check-in experience.

Boarding fewer customers at a time, from the back of the plane to the front, to allow for more social distancing.

