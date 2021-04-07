Barbeque Nation lists on the bourses, closes 18% up at Rs 590 per share

Chennai: Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited one of India’s leading casual dining restaurant chains (in terms of outlet count as on September 30, 2020); listed on the NSE at Rs. 489.85, at a 2% discount over its issue price. The scrip got listed at BSE at Rs. 492 per share, a 1.6% per cent discount over its issue price of Rs 500. The shares of the company at day end closed at Rs. 590.40 per share on BSE and Rs. 587.80 per share on NSE. The initial public offering was offered at a lower price band of Rs 498 per share and higher price band of Rs 500.

As per BSE, the total quantity traded stood at 8.96 lac shares with a delivery quantity percentage of 44.83%. Quantity traded and delivery percentage at NSE was approx. 54.20 lac shares and 37.87% respectively. Total Turnover (BSE+NSE) on Day 1 stood at Rs 354.11 crore.

The Market Capitalization of the Company post today’s closing price stood at Rs. 2216.53 crore as per BSE and Rs. 2206.77 crore as per NSE.

The offer aggregated upto Rs 180 cr fresh issue and OFS of upto 54,57,470 equity shares, which was opened from March 24 to 26, and had received 5.98 times bids, with the HNI quota (NII) receiving 3.10 times subscription, the QIB quota 5.11 times, the retail quota 13.13 times and employee quota 1.02 times.

Speaking on this momentous occasion Mr. Kayum Dhanani, Managing Director, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd said, “We are extremely delighted to be part of the listed ecosystem in the country. This listing is the testimony to the strong foundation of our business model built on guest focus and employee focus culture. This is an important milestone in the Barbeque Nation journey and we will continue to focus on our strengths and profitably grow our network.”

Further to this, Mr. Rahul Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd said, “We are thankful to all our stakeholders for a great response to the IPO and listing of Barbeque Nation. This journey would not have been remotely complete without our team members who have worked extremely hard to deliver the results over last so many years. Despite the impact of Covid-19 on our sector, the resilience and perseverance of our team ensured that we bounce back stronger with the addition of a sustainable delivery business, agility to reduce costs and a strong balance sheet post equity capital raise.”