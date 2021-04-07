Daler Mehndi comes with a new peppy song ‘Ragda’

New Delhi: Indian pop Icon Daler Mehndi has come with yet another peppy song ‘Ragda’ under the production Drecords. The song is sung and composed by Daler Mehndi and directed by the famous director Ahmed Khan. The song is a fusion of Bhojpuri and Punjabi language. The music is very catchy and like other Daler Mehndi songs, this song is surely going to hit the charts.

Very few people know that Daler Mehndi belongs to Patna and Bhojpuri is his mother tongue. When he entered the music industry, he became a sensation in Punjabi music industry. Over the years, all his songs have been a huge hit with some lively and energetic music. He composed this music with an intention to show the love for Bhojpuri music. Adding on to the list, the Ragada song will set your mood right. The lyrics are vibrant and bring a smile to your face. Daler Mehndi’s songs have always been quite popular and expresses joy and the ‘Ragda’ song is another feather to the cap. The video was shot in the backdrop of a railway station, Daler Mehndi can be seen singing and dancing to this catchy number.

Talking about the launch, the iconic singer said, “Most of the people don’t know that my mother tongue is Bhojpuri but I became famous for the music in Punjabi genre. I am glad people have loved my music all this year and I was able to contribute to Punjabi music. Now, I feel that I should also contribute to my mother tongue and thus the music is a fusion of Bhojpuri and Punjabi. The lyrics are simple and fun. I personally love and enjoy this music and I hope people will shower the same love and wishes as they did for all my previous songs.”

Song Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtImphmUUL8