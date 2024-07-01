AYUSH Sponsored Two days National Conference in Centurion University

Bhubaneswar 1st of July 2024: AYUSH Sponsored Two days National Conference cum workshop on “Advancement in Animal Handling and Generative AI for Pre-clinical Studies” was jointly organized successfully by School of Pharmacy and Life Sciences (SoPLS) and School of Paramedics & Allied Health Sciences (SoPAHS), Centurion University of Technology & Management, Bhubaneswar campus on 28th-29th June 2024. The program was inaugurated by the Chief guest Professor Hirendra Nath Ghosh, Director, NISER, Bhubaneswar. Prof. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor, CUTM addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of the conference.

Also, the Dean of the Pharmacy department Professor Gurudutta Pattnaik and Dean of Department of Paramedics and Allied health Sciences Dr. Soumya Jal addressed the gathering with and welcome speech and the objective of the conference. Other dignitaries also graced the occasion including Pro-Vc-Academics Prof. Biswaji Mishra, Pro Vc-Administration Prof. Ajaya Kumar Nayak, Director of the campus Prof. Jagannath Padhi, Director of the Department Prof. Prafulla Nandi and other Deans and HODs of the university. Several resource persons were also invited to discuss various aspects of the Animal Handling and Generative AI for Pre-clinical Studies. Around 300 students and 100 faculty members were actively participated in this programme The day one began with the unwarping of the Abstract Book and Souvenir by the chief guest and other dignitaries. On this occasion, scientific sessions were conducted including workshop, oral and poster presentations.

Hands- on- workshop was held in hybrid mode and students are trained by professional trainers using advanced machineries and equipment and laboratory animal where they learnt how to handle the animals and importance of Generative AI in pre-clinical studies. The closing ceremony was ended with cultural activity and felicitations of the resource persons as well as the vote of thanks by Associate Dean of the Department Dr. Himansu Bhusan Samal and Associate Prof. Dr.Monali Pryadarshini Mishra. Delegates were appreciated for their presentation and certificates as well as mementos were distributed among selected participants in the valedictory function. The delegates, chairpersons and resource persons from outside university also shared their experience and advantages they got from such informative conference cum workshop.

The dean of both the department congratulated and appreciated the other faculty members for their untired and remarkable efforts like Dr.Kirtimaya Mishra, Dr. Biswamohan Sahoo, Dr. Chandan Bramha , Dr. Bikash Ranjan Jena, Dr.Pratap Kumar Patra,Dr. Suman Kumar Mekap, Dr.Ashirbad Nanda, Dr.Rasmita Dash ,Mr.Satish Kanhar, Mr.Gnayan Ranjan Parida, Mr.Yashwant Giri, Mr.Prasanna Pariada, Mr. Satya Narayan Tripathy , Ms. Sucharita Babu, Ms. Rasmita Jena, Ms. Diptimayee Jena, Mrs. Rupali Rupasmita Rout, Mrs.Aradhana Panigrahi, Mrs.Jyoshnarani Das, Mrs. Binapani Barik, Mrs. Shubhshree Das, Dr. Bhisma Narayan Ratha, Ms. Anushka Fernandes, Ms. Salony Sreeya Pattnaik, Ms. Jayeeta Dandapat, Dr. Soumya Saswati Panigrahi, Mrs. Itishree Mohapatra,Ms. Deepika Ahuja, Ms. Aswathi P , Ms. Sonalika Mahapatra, Mrs. Sangeeta Chhotaray etc for the successful completion of the conference .