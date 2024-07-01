AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s Pediatric Department Conferred with Prestigious ReTHINK INDIA Aarogya Bhushan Award

– Innovative Bronchoscopic Intervention Procedure Brings Laurels

– AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas Congratulates the Team

Bhubaneswar : The Pediatric Pulmonology and ICU Team from the Pediatrics Department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been conferred with the prestigious Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Aarogya Bhushan Award by ReTHINK INDIA. On behalf of the department, Prof. (Dr.) Rashmi Ranjan Das and Addl. Prof. Dr. Krishna Mohan Gulla received the award in a special ceremony held at the India International Centre, New Delhi, in the presence of eminent dignitaries from various fields.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas congratulated the team for the award and encouraged the department to continue performing such innovative procedures.

The award was bestowed as a result of the team’s innovative bronchoscopic intervention procedure. Utilizing less invasive flexible bronchoscopy, they successfully removed a 4 cm long stitching needle from the left lower lobe bronchus lateral segment of the lungs of a 9-year-old child on 22nd January 2024. This procedure saved the boy from a major lung surgery to remove the sharp foreign body.

It is worth noting that the Department has been providing advanced pediatric services to the state and nearby regions and continues its journey of excellence at the national level.

ReTHINK India is an action-cum-advocacy platform driven by a group of devout AIIMSonians and IITians aimed at accentuating all-round National Excellence.