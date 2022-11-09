Atal Innovation Mission launches women centric challenges under its ANIC program

New Delhi: Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog today launched Woman centric challenges under phase-II of the 2nd edition of the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC). ANIC is an initiative by AIM, NITI Aayog targeted to seek, select, support and nurture technology-based innovations that solve sectoral challenges of national importance and societal relevance. through a grant-based mechanism of up to INR 1 crore.

Keeping in mind that “a woman is an architect of society”, ANIC’s Woman centric challenges address the major issues faced by woman from all spheres of life. These include driving women hygiene through innovation, innovations to improve women’s safety, professional networking opportunities for women, innovations that make working mothers’ life better, and easing the life of Rural Women.

Addressing the gathering, CEO NITI Aayog Parmeswaran Iyer said “At NITI Aayog and AIM, our huge focus is on women empowerment and today’s event is especially important because we are launching women centric challenges. I congratulate the AIM team and I am glad to be opening such challenges to our young innovators. These challenges are thought provoking and can lead to major innovations and solutions.

While launching the challenges, Mission Director AIM NITI Aayog said “we at AIM are launching the Woman Centric Challenges in line with our honourable Prime Minister’s vision to enable women and girls to live up to their fullest potential. These Challenges crafted ANIC to address the major issues faced by woman from all spheres of life. I encourage innovators to visit our website and apply for this noble initiative at earliest.”

To apply, visit – https://www.aim-challenges.in/

The challenge was launched during the annual mentor round table organized by AIM, NITI Aayog to felicitate the exemplary mentors of change.