Captivating the Young With Universal Language of Art and Music

New Delhi : The world’s young generations share different ideologies, values and lifestyles, bringing new, unique culture that reshapes the world. Having grown up with the internet, the MZ Generation (a term used in Korea for Millennials and Gen Zs) holds a close connection with media platforms and believes, above all else, in the importance of self-expression, which is why they’re constantly looking for something authentic, different and fun to identify with.

So, in an effort to build a sturdier relationship with the young people, LG is offering various events and campaigns to the young generations so they can communicate in the universal language of art and music.



(From left to right) Sung Jun Son, HE product director of LG Baltics and street artist KIWIE

NFT Art Exhibition in Collaboration with Artist KIWIE

A big trend currently being spearheaded by young people is the non-fungible token (NFT), which is a unique digital asset held on the blockchain that people can use to express their digital identity in the virtual world. Knowing this, LG Baltics recently collaborated with artist KIWIE for the opening of an NFT exhibition in Europe, KIWIE SPACE V2.

Known as a pioneering street artist in Latvia, KIWIE incorporates multiform repetitions of a single image into his artistic style – KIWIE monster. At KIWIE SPACE V2, 3D artworks were displayed on LG OLED evo TVs to bring an outstanding, immersive digital experience to visitors. More than meets the eye, these works of art were created through artificial intelligence and neural networks based on the first KIWIE Monster painting, combined with the keywords of 2022 including the metaverse, NFT, non-binary and more.