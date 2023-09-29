Asian Games: India bags two Gold, 4 Silver and a Bronze medal today

India has won a total of 32 medals in the Asian Games 2023 held at Hangzhou, China. These include 8 gold medals, 12 silver medals, and 12 bronze medals.

Indian shooter Palak Gulia secured the gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event, ahead of the country mate Esha Singh, who won Silver. Beginning its medal streak on 6th day this morning, India won a gold and silver in shooting. The gold came in men’s rifle 3-P team event, featuring the trio Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar,Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran. Earlier, Esha Singh, Palak and Divya grabbed a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event. In Tennis mixed doubles pair, Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna proceeded to the finals and also assured a Silver after a 2-1 victory over the Chinese Taipei in the semi-final while the India’s tennis duo Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni in men’s doubles category loses against Chinese Taipei and settled for the Silver medal. Indian women’s squash team bagged bronze after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong, China at the ongoing Asian Games. In women’s table tennis, Manika Batra advances to the quarter finals with the 4-2 win over Suthasini of Thailand. She will face China’s Yidi Wang in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

India’s ace boxer Nikhat Zareen will face Hanan Nassar of Jordan in women’s 50 kg category in the quarterfinal today, in the evening. In chess, Indian chess prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh will be in action with men’s chess team while Koneru Humpy will be leading the women’s team today at the Asian Games at Hangzhou. Additionally, the Women’s Hammer Final, Cycling Track Men’s Madison Final, Women’s Shot Put Final, handball and hockey will be the other events where India would have high hopes for medals.