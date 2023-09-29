Home Minister Amit Shah calls upon Indian industries to upscale their size and operations

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that time has come for Indian industries to change their size, scale as this is the right time. Addressing 118th Annual Session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi today, Mr Shah said, following the G20 Summit, Success of Chandrayaan 3 and passage of Women’s Reservation Bill there has been an infusion of a new energy in every sector. He said, due to changes brought in by policies, ‘India’s moment’ is talked about everywhere.

The Minister said, Make in India programme, was mocked earlier, today we are the dream destination in the production sector. He said, in the next 10 years, India will be the best destination for students across the world. Mr Shah said, Democracy is very deep-rooted in the country and this has been the biggest achievement as a nation in the last 75 years. He said, India has seen many changes in last nine years and these have been years of political stability and decisive policy. The Minister said, there is democracy and teamwork in the country, besides clarity on policy formulation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He said, in the 100th year of India’s Independence, we want a country that is ahead in all sectors.