President Droupadi Murmu confers National Service Scheme Awards 2021-22 at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu conferred National Service Scheme Awards 2021-22 at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The award was given to 52 persons for their contributions in social services. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik attended the award ceremony. Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry confers National Service Scheme Award to recognize and reward outstanding contributions towards voluntary community service. NSS is a central sector scheme which was launched in the year 1969 with the primary objective to develop the personality and character of the student/youth through voluntary community service. The ideological orientation of the NSS is inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.