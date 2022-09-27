Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, 2020

New Delhi : Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today announced that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 will be accorded to legendary actress Ms Asha Parekh. The award will be presented at the National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi.

Announcing the decision Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur said “I am honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to recognise & award Ms Asha Parekh ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema.” The Minister also announced that the 68th National Film Awards will be held on 30th September, 2022 and will be presided over by President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu.

Ms Asha Parekh is a renowned film actress, director and producer and an accomplished Indian classical dancer. Starting her career as a child actor she made her debut as lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho and has gone on to act in over 95 movies. She has acted in celebrated films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, Aan Milo Sajna, Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

Ms Asha Parekh was conferred the Padma Shri in 1992. She has also served as the head of Central Board for Film Certification from 1998-2001.

Shri Anurag Thakur also announced that the decision to confer the award to Ms Parekh was taken by a jury of five members. The jury for the selection of 52nd Dadasaheb Phalke award consisted of five members from the film industry: