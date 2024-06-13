APEDA facilitates first Consignment of MD 2 Pineapples from India to UAE

In a significant stride for India’s fresh fruit export sector, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the successful export of the first consignment of MD 2 variety pineapples to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The consignment, comprising 8.7 metric tons (650 boxes) of the prized MD 2 pineapples, was ceremoniously flagged off by Chairman, APEDA, Shri Abhishek Dev, in the presence of senior officials from APEDA and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR CCARI).

“This marks a pivotal moment in India’s agricultural export history, showcasing our ability to produce and supply premium quality pineapples to global markets,” said Shri Abhishek Dev. “The MD 2 variety is renowned for its exceptional sweetness and quality, and we are thrilled to introduce it to the UAE market”, he said.

The MD 2 pineapple, also known as “Golden Ripe” or “Super Sweet,” has become the gold standard in the pineapple industry, with significant cultivation in countries like Costa Rica, the Philippines, and Thailand.

ICAR CCARI provided essential technical support for post-harvest management and development of sea protocol for the MD 2 pineapple produced in the Sindhudurg district of the Konkan region in Maharashtra. A private firm successfully grew this variety on 200 acres in partnership with local farmers, ensuring optimal quality and yield.

The harvested pineapples were meticulously graded, sorted, packed, and stored in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. From there, the consignment was transported to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) for its onward journey to the UAE.

APEDA continues its dedicated efforts to promote the export of fresh fruits and vegetables from India. This first trial shipment of MD 2 pineapples signifies a substantial addition to APEDA’s export basket, enhancing India’s presence in the global market.