In the presence of Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi State Cabinet Members, MPs and MLAs, 4 doors of the Lord Jagannathtemple were opened for the devotees

Puri: In the presence of Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Shri Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Mrs. Panagi Parida, State Cabinet Members, MPs and MLAs, the doors of the temple were opened for the devotees.

Early in the morning, Chief Minister Shri Majhi went to the temple and visited Lord Shri Jagannath and wished the welfare of the people of the state. Seeing the auspiciousness of the Lord in the temple, he visited the four gates. With that, all the doors were opened.

The Chief Minister said, “Keeping in mind the sentiments of the devotees and their convenience, a decision was taken in the state cabinet yesterday.” According to that decision, four doors were opened today.

Puri MP Sambit Patra extends heartfelt gratitude to Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and members of his Cabinet for the reopening of all four gates of Lord Jagannath Temple; shares pics of the four gates of Srimandir