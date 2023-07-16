Annual Glory Day Celebration At Mother’s Public School UNIT-1, BHUBANESWAR

Bhubaneswar: “Genius is nothing but an infinite capacity to accept challenges. It is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration. Strong desire with hard work leads a person to the glorious achievements and hence ‘Passion’ is the genesis of genius. If one has the desire to succeed, none can stop nor prevent him to reach his destination.”

To applaud and reward the students of Std. X and XII for their sincere efforts and outstanding achievements during the academic session 2022-23, Mother’s Public School, Unit-1, Bhubaneswar held its “ANNUAL GLORY DAY” in its premises on 15 JULY, 2023. The school honoured all its achievers having attained a sterling record both in the scholastic and coscholastic domains.

The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the esteemed Principal as well as Mentor, Madam Mrs. Poly Pattnaik, Academic Director, Shri Sreejit Pattnaik, the Chief Guests Miss. Pranita Das (IAS), Shri Soumya Ranjan Das (IAS), the Vice Principal Ms. T.R. Asha, the Headmistress Ms. Santoshi Mohapatra, the Academic Superivisors Ms. Amrita Chaudhuri, Ms. Ekparna Chatterjee and others.

A mesmerising performance by the orchestra and a choir welcomed the audience to this celebration. This was followed by a film showcasing glimpses into momentous events and school achievements over the year. Trophies, Medals and certificates were given away to the achievers for their outstanding performances. Amongst the toppers, Sitanshu Mohapatra stood First, scoring 98% in AISSCE – 2022-23. Next to him was the Second position occupied by Surya Jyoti Mohapatra scoring 96.80% whereas the Third position was held by Arnab Jena scoring 96.60%. It was indeed a proud moment not only for the recipients of the awards, but also all the teachers of the school who worked with them, step by step, day in and day out to bring glory to this day by carrying forward the legacy of excellence. Endowment awards in the form of cheque of Rs. 10,000/- each was given to Master Arnab Jena and Sitanshu Mohapatra for scoring the highest mark in Physics in AISSCE, 2023. This was in the memory of late Sisir Jena and Late Dasarathi Jena. Similarly Tisya Mohanty was awarded with a Cheque of Rs. 20,000/- for scoring the highest mark in Political Science. It was in the memory of Late Prasanna Jena.

Esteemed Principal, Madam Mrs. Poly Pattnaik, shared major achievements of the school followed by the felicitation of 250 scholars scoring above 90% in AISSE and AISSCE – 2022-23 session. In her keynote address she admired the spirits exhibited by the achievers and emphasized that such a success is nothing but an outcome of united and consolidated efforts by every member of the team working for the sake of the school. The event was well illumined by the guests, dignitaries, parents, teachers, achievers and all others being the part of it. The eminent Chief guests both being I.A.S expressed their indebtedness as alumni of the school for scaling such highest heights of success in their lives. They lauded the students for their achievements and also motivated them to keep excelling in their future ventures as well. A vote of thanks was delivered by the Academic Supervisor, Mrs. Amrita Choudhuri. The event was concluded with the National Anthem.