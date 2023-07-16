Sonakshi Sinha unveils Kalyan Jewellers’ new showroom in Patiala at Bhupindra Road

Patiala : The town of Patiala came to a standstill as crowds jostled to catch a glimpse of Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha at the inauguration of Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in Patiala. With this launch, Kalyan Jewellers solidifies its presence in Punjab, marking its presence across 7 key markets in the state. The brand new showroom, inaugurated by Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, promises a luxurious shopping experience with an extensive array of exquisite jewellery designs. The company has been consistently expanding its brand footprint and operations in the region to support its growth and provide easier access to patrons.

Addressing the enthralled crowd, Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha said, “I am delighted to be part of the launch celebrations in Patiala, a city known for its rich heritage and timeless charm. It gives me immense pride to stand here today as a representative of Kalyan Jewellers – a brand that has consistently revolutionized the jewellery industry in India. The brilliance of the brand’s exquisite jewellery designs lies in their intricate craftsmanship and graceful aesthetics, paying homage to the diverse cultural heritage of India. This magnificent showroom stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering dedication to provide best-in-class shopping experience to its patrons in the region. I am confident that patrons will wholeheartedly embrace and support Kalyan Jewellers.”

Commenting on the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved significant milestones and made great strides in creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new showroom in Patiala. As we embark on the next phase of our growth journey, consistently expanding our geographical footprint in the state of Punjab, we are committed to providing a best-in-class shopping experience to our customers while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency.”

The newly-launched showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. Additionally, the “Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate”, the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will be applied, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience. In celebration of the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

All the jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is BIS hallmarked and undergoes multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).