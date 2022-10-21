Anita Karwal reviews Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, today i.e. 21.10.2022 chaired a meeting with all Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, DS/Director level officers and Heads of Autonomous Bodies of this Department to review the achievements and progress of the ongoing Special Campaign 2.0, launched on Gandhi Jayanti, 2nd October which will go on till 31st Oct. The Special Campaign 2.0 reinforces the importance of timely disposal of references and a clean work space.

The Special Campaign 2.0 is being carried out in two phases- Preparatory phase: 14.09.2022-30.09.2022 & Implementation phase: 02.10.2022-31.10.2022. The focus areas under Campaign 2.0 involves MP’s references, References from state Governments, Inter-Ministerial References, Parliamentary Assurances, PMO References, Public Grievances and Appeals thereof, Record Management and review of the existing rules and procedures to reduce compliance burden and promote ease of living to the citizens.

Secretary (SE&L) takes weekly review meeting in this regard. The key points discussed during the meeting were the targets & achievements for review of files of various organizations and sections, Status of Parliament Assurances and Specific Replies, Status of Social Media Activities . A detailed discussion on the targets and achievements by Department and its Autonomous bodies were undertaken and they were further motivated to achieve the targets on mission mode.

In addition, on 17.10.2022 under Special Campaign 2.0, officials of DARPG along with team of DD News visited the Kendriya Vidyalaya Andrews Ganj, New Delhi for filming on best practises undertaken particularly on Swachhata activities. The film is slated for telecast on Doordarshan at an early date.