National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba meets and reviews preparedness for possible cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal

New Delhi : The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba met today and reviewed the preparedness of Central Ministries/Agencies, and State/UT Governments for the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

The Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the Committee about the current status of the weather system in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to move Northwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on 24th October. Thereafter it is likely to move North Eastwards and reach the West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts on 25th October, skirting the Odisha Coast. It is likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal Coasts around the midnight of 25th October.

The Chief Secretaries of, Odisha and West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Spl. Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration. Fishermen out at sea have been alerted to return back and others not to venture into the sea.

The NDRF has made its teams available to the States and additional teams are also being kept in readiness. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircrafts have been kept ready on standby.

Reviewing preparedness measures of the States and Central Agencies, Shri Rajiv Gauba stressed that preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by concerned authorities of State/UT Governments and concerned Central Agencies. The aim should be to keep loss of lives to zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom, and in case of damage to this infrastructure, it must be restored in the shortest possible time.

The Cabinet Secretary said fishermen at sea should be called back and it must be ensured that people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time before the storm. The Cabinet Secretary assured the State/UT Governments that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretaries of Odisha, West Bengal and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Spl. Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Secretaries of Ministries of Home Affairs, Power and representatives of Department of Telecom, Member Secretary NDMA, CISC IDS, DG NDRF, DG IMD, DG Coast Guard and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.