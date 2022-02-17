AM/NS India empowering women through its “Aajeevika” initiative

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to empower women around its area of operation and create livelihood opportunities, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) under its Aajeevika project has started skill development programmes at Paradeep. It has set up a Lok Vikas Kendra (LVK), centre for resource training and skill building, at Paradeep to impart training on tailoring, terracotta and soft toys making, and beauty therapy. As part of the programme, the women of nearby community are also being provided training on Badi making, Mushroom & vegetable cultivation and Phenyl making. In addition to the vocational training, awareness sessions and seminars on various topics like micro insurance, family counselling, child marriage, domestic violence, positive thinking, education, etc. are also conducted at the Lok Vikas Kendra for the beneficiaries.

The Lok Vikas Kendra (LVK) has been playing a critical role in transforming the lives of the women. More than 1500 women have so far got benefited from this training programme. Several of the trained women have set up food processing units and have started mushroom and vegetable cultivation. This has helped them to be self-reliant and also generate income for their families. AMNS India aims for a sustainable approach to such initiatives by facilitating market linkages and value chain development for the products produced by the communities.

Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head, CSR, AM/NS India said, “This is just a beginning, we will continue to grow along with community and bring best practices and innovative solutions for socio – economic development of the communities where we operate”.

AM/NS India has been conferred with the Greentech CSR Award 2021 for its exemplary work in the category of “Gender Equality and Women Empowerment” at 8th Greentech CSR summit 2021 held at Mahabalipuram, Chennai.

