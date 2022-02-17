CMD SJVN Lays Foundation Stone of a working Hydro Project Model at Shimla

MUMBAI: Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director SJVN today laid the Foundation Stone of a Working Model of a 1.3-Kilowatt Hydro Project at the upcoming Bio Diversity Park in the vicinity of the company’s Corporate Head Quarters, at Shanan, Shimla. The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Sh. S.P. Bansal, Director (Civil) and other senior officials of SJVN.

Speaking on the occasion Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, said that this Hydro Project Model will help the public to better understand the concept of Energy Generation from Hydro Sources. SJVN is developing this Bio- Diversity Park at a cost of Rs. 2.97 crores. Beside this Working Model, the diversity park will also have a Children Park and a Fitness Park. On completion this Bio- Diversity Park will be handed over to Municipal Corporation, Shimla.

Sh. Sharma told that SJVN is developing this Bio Diversity Park as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. He reiterated that SJVN is firmly resolved to stand with society for creating world class community assets that improve amenities at living places.

The CSR activities are being initiated by SJVN through the SJVN Foundation Trust under six verticals, namely Health & Hygiene, Education & Skill Development, Creation of Community Assets, Sustainable Development, Promotion of Local Culture & Sports and Assistance during Natural Disasters. Till date SJVN Foundation has invested more than Rs. 330 Crores through these verticals.