New Delhi: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India is overwhelmed to announce that the airline has signed an MOU with HAL on 5th February 2021 at AERO INDIA 2021 for operating civil Dornier – 228. The MOU was signed in presence of hon’ble Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh along with the top brass of the defence forces & defence organisations. Alliance Air has inducted two Dornier 228 turboprops manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to its fleet.

