Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways issues finalized guidelines of Floating Structures

New Delhi: Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has finalized and issued the guidelines for floating structures, with a vision to set up world-class floating infrastructure all along the coastline, in the upcoming projects as per the provisions contained in the guidelines.

The guidelines sets out various technical aspects for implementation of Floating Jetties / Platforms for Marinas, Minor Harbors, Fishing Harbours / Fish landing centers, Waterdromes and such other similar facilities in coastal areas, estuaries, waterways, rivers and reservoirs. These guidelines may also be suitably utilized for floating pontoons/platforms in various waterborne systems and floating wave attenuators (or breakwaters) for Minor Harbors/Fish Landing facilities.

Floating structure because of its inherent advantages is an attractive solution and hence being promoted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The benefits of floating jetties/structures over the conventional quay and fixed concrete structures include its cost-effectiveness, faster implementation, easily expandable and re-locatable; and having minimal environmental impacts.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has successfully implemented few projects including setting up of passenger floating jetties in Goa, water-aerodromes at Sabarmati River & at SardarSarovar Dam (for the seaplane services) which are working satisfactorily. Several projects of the Ministry are under the planning stage for overall development and upliftment of the coastal community.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (I/C) Shri Mansukh Mandaviya stated that Ministry hasset a benchmark and evolved standard specifications in these guidelines at par with international standards. These platforms have several advantages over the conventional/fixed concrete structures. It is the endeavor of our Ministry to promote laying up of such world class infrastructureacross the country in the upcoming projects to achieve the best results of utilization, durability, safety, low maintenance, cost-effectiveness and above all with minimalecological impacts.

The document of finalized guidelines along with Specification/Schedule of Technical Requirements (SOTR) for floating structures can be accessed at http://sagarmala.gov.in /circulars/ guidelines-floating-jetties-platforms-marinas-minor-harbors-fishing-harbours-fish-landing.

These guidelines would be helpful for all Maritime states, State Maritime Boards, Major Ports, IWAI and Fisheries Departments of all State governments for their upcoming projects.