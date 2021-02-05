Vedanta Jharsuguda wins the ‘Best Exporter’ Award by Govt. of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Jharsuguda, India’s largest producer of aluminium and value-added products, has won ‘Best Exporter’ Award for the years 2017-18 & 2018-19 at the Odisha State Export Award. Organized by the Directorate of Export Promotion & Marketing (DEPM), Odisha, the awards were presented to the company in a virtual ceremony chaired by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri. Naveen Patnaik. Mr. GG Pal, Chief Operating Officer – Metal, received the awards on behalf of the company.

Vedanta’s Jharsuguda plant was awarded for being the largest exporter from the state of Odisha consecutively for two years, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Vedanta’s aluminium smelters at Jharsuguda produce an array of top-of-the-line products such as Ingots, Billets, Wire Rods, Primary Foundry Alloy (PFA), Slab, and others, for domestic and global markets. Manufactured using state-of-the-art technology, these products are acclaimed globally for their quality and performance standards and cater to critical industries like aerospace, automotive, construction, electrification, transportation and others. The company has a strong overseas clientele and is a leading exporter of aluminium and value-added aluminium products from the country.

Speaking about the awards, Mr. CN Singh, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said, “I thank Shri. Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, and the Directorate of Export Promotion & Marketing for awarding us with the coveted ‘Best Exporter’ awards. Vedanta’s Aluminium Business has been a long-time partner in the state’s socio-economic progress, with significant contribution towards GDP, employment and quality of life. Our Jharsuguda smelters single-handedly produce more than one-third of India’s aluminium, strengthening the state government’s endeavours to ‘Make in Odisha’ for the country and the world. These awards will bolster our commitment to emerge as the world’s best and most sustainable producer of aluminium, transforming natural resources into tools of economic prosperity and fulfilling the needs of the country.”

Receiving the awards on behalf of the company, Mr. GG Pal, COO – Metal, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda added, “It was my honour to accept the Best Exporter’s Award. At Vedanta, our efforts are dedicated towards fulfilling the state’s vision of becoming India’s most preferred destination for business.”

Vedanta is India’s largest producer of the green metal, aluminium, operating a world-class 1.6 MTPA aluminium smelter and 3615 MW thermal power generation facility in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The only Indian smelter in the global ‘1 Million Tonne’ production and export club, Vedanta Jharsuguda is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications across core industries. With one of the largest technically qualified and diverse workforces in the country, the company is working towards a sustainable and greener future for all by spurring emerging applications of aluminium, the ‘Metal of the Future’.