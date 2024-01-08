Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Undermining Democracy and Constitution, Vows to Counter Anti-People Policies

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, alleging that the ruling party manipulates democracy and the Constitution for political gains. He asserted that the BJP resorts to tactics that divert public attention from pressing issues.

Addressing a gathering of all district and city unit presidents of the Samajwadi Party at the party’s state headquarters, Yadav emphasized their responsibility and accountability in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted the populace’s readiness to defeat the BJP due to what he termed as the ruling party’s anti-people policies.

Yadav expressed, “The BJP plays with democracy and the Constitution. It adopts such tactics that divert public attention from crucial issues. In the forthcoming elections, the focal points will range from safeguarding democracy to addressing escalating inflation, unemployment, agricultural neglect, surging crimes against women, injustices, and corruption,” as per a release by the party.

The statement by Akhilesh Yadav portrays a stark criticism of the BJP’s governance, accusing them of using strategies that undermine democratic principles and sidestep pertinent issues affecting the public. His remarks underscore the SP’s stance on countering the BJP’s policies, highlighting the key areas of concern that the party aims to address in the upcoming elections.