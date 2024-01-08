NALCO celebrates 44th Foundation Day; NALCO CMD lays roadmap to drive growth and sustainable business for next 03 decades

Bhubaneswar : National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratana CPSE under Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, celebrated its 44th Foundation Day on January 7. Celebrating more than four decades of unparalleled success, the company proudly marked the milestone of completing more than 43 years, by organizing special events at its corporate headquarters at Bhubaneswar and at its operating units and regional offices.

In a function organized at Nalco Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Shri Sridhar Patra, Chairman-cum Managing Director, along with Functional Directors of the Company and CVO, greeted the employees and in their address, acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the employees and cooperation received from other stakeholders.

Shri Patra, in his address said that the strenuous efforts of the last 43 years and constant pursuit towards exhibiting excellence in almost all domains of business has succeeded in creating a formidable business enterprise like NALCO and the company has always striven to do better than the previous set benchmarks. The past three years has witnessed significant achievements and have brought new laurels to the company. Backward integration and securitization of energy and bauxite has increased the business span of the organisation for the next 30 years, he said. Worth mentioning that the ongoing Refinery expansion and forthcoming Smelter expansion plans have been further propelled with operationalization of allotted Coal blocks and receiving of the statutory clearances for Pottangi Bauxite mines.

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, former CMDs and Directors of the company, whose leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence were instrumental in steering the organization towards success, were also felicitated on the occasion.