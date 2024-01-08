IIT Bhubaneswar signs MoUs with overseas Universities for collaboration in teaching and research

Bhubaneswar : With an objective to explore opportunities of collaboration in teaching and research Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has signed an MoUs with three overseas universities on 5th January 2024. The institute has signed the MoUs with Plovdiv University “Paisii Hilendarski” of Bulgaria, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, and Jahangirnagar University of Bangladesh.

Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar and Professor Rumen Mladenov Rector of Plovdiv University signed the MoU with Plovdiv University “Paisii Hilendarski”. Professor Prasant Kumar Sahu, Dean (Alumni Affairs & International Relations), IIT Bhubaneswar signed MoUs with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, represented by Prof. Md. Jarez Miah and Jahangirnagar University of Bangladesh, represented by Prof. M. Shamim Kaiser.

These three MoUs between IIT Bhubaneswar and the overseas universities aim at development of a collaborative relationship in academics and research through various joint projects and faculty exchange.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of the Deans and faculty members of IIT Bhubaneswar during the visit of around 40 delegates from different universities and institutions from the UK, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, Latvia, Belgium, Turkey and India to the Institute.